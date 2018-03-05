Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

High school students from lake Oswego, Oregon, hold a rally for gun control on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Salem, Ore. The students then met with Gov. Kate Brown, right, who is to sign a bill Monday that expands those who would be banned from buying or owning guns and ammunition after a domestic abuse conviction, and adds those who are under a restraining order. Andrew Selsky AP Photo