Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

More Videos

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

Pause
How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma 59

National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department
The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department

National

Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 05, 2018 10:10 PM

Megan Vitale rushed into the police station Sunday afternoon, searching for someone who could help.

A friend followed behind her, holding Vitale’s 9-week-old puppy, according North Reading, Massachusetts police.

Vitale told police her Saint Bernard puppy, Bodhi, was choking on food. When officers came around the corner, they found that Bodhi wasn’t breathing and was limp and unresponsive, police said.

A 10-minute video shows an officer repeatedly pat the puppy on the back. Emergency responders continued to administer back blows and chest compressions, and eventually got rid of whatever the dog was choking on, according to police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The puppy was revived and given oxygen through a special mask designed for pets by firefighters in the lobby. Officers can be seen on video holding the puppy in a blanket. Vitale is clutching her stomach and placing her hand on her forehead, apparently relieved that Bodhi is OK.

The dog left with its owners and is being treated by a veterinarian, police said.

“Ultimately, a life was saved thanks to rescuers falling back on their training and remaining calm. Even though we are not faced with this kind of incident every day, the officers reacted just as they would in any emergency situation,” said police Chief Michael Murphy. “We are hopeful that the puppy will make a full recovery.”

Over the past few years, firefighters in North Reading (a town 19 miles north of Boston) have received specialized training in how to respond to emergencies involving pets, police said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

Pause
How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma 59

National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

View More Video