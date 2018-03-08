She filled her neighbor’s door locks with superglue, and it wasn’t the first time, police say

Rodrigo Camus saw an opportunity when he bought his townhouse near Houston in October 2017.

He remodeled the unit and has been trying to flip it, but he’s been foiled again and again by his less-than-friendly Lakewood Forest neighbor, police say.

“I’ve changed the door knobs like five times and cleaned spray paint,” Camus told KTRK. He also recorded an incident Monday when Lott came at him, threatening him with a club.

The Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4, issued a warrant for the arrest of Dallas Rose Lott, 64, back in January, according to the news station. Lott was arrested for criminal mischief Wednesday afternoon.

Camus says Lott began harassing him months ago. He’s been trying to sell since the renovations were completed in December, but as soon as the for sale signs went up, the hostility began.

Dallas Rose Lott, 64, was arrested Wednesday, charged with criminal mischief. Tomball Jail Courtesy

He’s found spray paint on his home’s exterior, threatening messages taped to windows, for sale signs ripped out of the yard, and all manner of items stuck inside his door locks, preventing him from getting inside, according to the Houston Chronicle. The locks were allegedly superglued more than once. Another time, paper clips had been forced into the keyholes.

According to photos Camus released to the newspaper, some of the threats scrawled on duct tape accuse him of trespassing on her property one townhouse down, but it’s Lott who can be seen trespassing onto Camus’ property on surveillance video he presented to law enforcement.

It’s all made potential buyers quite scarce, Camus alleges.

KTRK reported that Lott has faced similar charges twice before, and that in 2016 her attorney withdrew from representing her because she would not cooperate.

But the whole episode leaves one question. Why?

“She claims that her house should be bigger, and that there’s some square feet missing, so obviously it’s in mine,” Camus told KHOU. “Makes sense.”

