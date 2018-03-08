State lawmakers, White House talk action on sanctuary cities

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a banner to welcome immigrants is viewed through a fisheye lens over the main entrance to the Denver City and County Building. Four lawmakers from Colorado are meeting with officials at the White House on Thursday, March 8, 2018 to talk about punishing so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration officials. Denver has not declared itself to be a sanctuary city but its cooperation with immigration authorities has been criticized by U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo