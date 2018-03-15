Facebook photo leads police to body in pond. Next time, call 911, Utah cops say

A photo on Facebook led police to a body floating in a Utah pond on Wednesday, but only because the person who posted it couldn’t tell whether it was a person or a mannequin.
People who saw the photo on a Facebook community group page were alarmed and called police, who found Tracy Rex Kunzler, 51, dead in the pond, Ogden police reported on Twitter.
A deceased male was recovered from the 21st Street pond, approximately— OGDEN_POLICE (@OGDEN_POLICE) March 14, 2018
500 W. 17th Street. Ogden PD was notified after it was posted on Facebook last night. The deceased was located and the scene secured until this morning. The body was removed from pond today.
Lt. Danielle Croyle confirmed to The Salt Lake City Tribune that the person who originally spotted Kunzler’s body posted the photo to Facebook without notifying police.
Never miss a local story.
“Look, if you see something suspicious, or you see something of concern, you need to call (police) right away,” Croyle said. Other people posting to the Facebook group took issue with the person who posted the photo, which was later deleted, for not informing police, the publication reported.
Following a preliminary investigation, police do not believe Kunzler’s death to be suspicious, but his cause of death remains pending, Ogden police said on Twitter.
The deceased has been identified as Tracy Rex Kunzler (51). Preliminary report does not indicate a suspicious death, The manner of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s office.— OGDEN_POLICE (@OGDEN_POLICE) March 14, 2018
In July, a group of Florida teenagers recorded a man drowning in a Cocoa, Fla., pond on a cellphone video without notifying police. The teens, who laughed and shouted taunts as the man tried to stay afloat, did not face criminal charges.
Comments