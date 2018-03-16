He considered his husband’s mom family. But the newspaper removed him from the obit

Barry Giles and John Gambill, who have been together for 31 year, wrote the obituary when Giles’ mother, Brenda Light, passed away on Feb. 14.
It only made sense to include both their names as survivors; after all Gambill considered his mother-in-law family.
Buried toward the end of Light’s remembrance was a reference to “those left to cherish her memories,” including “her son, Barry Giles and his husband John Gambill, of Dallas.”
But the reference to Gambill didn’t pass muster with the rural weekly newspaper in Light’s hometown of Olton, a town about 40 miles north of Lubbock with a population around 2,000.
The publisher of the Olton Enterprise, Phillip Hamilton, edited Gambill out of Light’s obit, citing religious and ethical grounds, according to KDFW.
“It is my religious conviction that a male cannot have a husband. It is also my belief that to publish anything contrary to God’s Word on this issue would be to publish something in the newspaper that is not true,” Hamilton wrote in a statement to the station. “It would be unethical to publish a news item that is known by the editor to be false. Based on the truth found in the Word of God, I could not in good conscience identify Mr. Gambill as the husband of Mr. Giles.”
Other area newspapers, including the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, at which Hamilton was formerly employed, did publish Gambill’s name in its version of Light’s obituary.
According to his Facebook profile, Hamilton is also a bi-vocational Baptist minister. After the weekly published Light’s obituary on Feb. 23, Gambill told KDFW he called the publisher as soon as he saw the edit job.
“I said, ‘Why was my name left out?’ And he said, ‘Because I wanted to.’ And that’s all there was to the conversation,” Gambill told the station. “Of course, I had a few choice words to say to him.”
