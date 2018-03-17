Chase Skow, 17, was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Devine, Texas Wednesday.
Chase Skow, 17, was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Devine, Texas Wednesday. Medina County Sheriff's Office
Teen stabbed ‘friend’ 22 times then tried to blend in with high school crowd, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 17, 2018 02:14 PM

As 15-year-old Sydney Bogan lay bleeding from 22 stab wounds, Chase Skow sat down on some bleachers at Devine High School in south Texas.

He just walked up and was trying to blend in, sitting on the bleachers,” Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told KSAT. “It is terrible. We have a 15-year-old girl being flown out with multiple stab wounds, so we all pray she recovers 100 percent.”

That was Wednesday, and since then, Bogan has tweeted that she is recovering, despite a collapsed lung, a fractured skull and 42 staples closing up the wounds across her back and torso, according to WOAI. Her Twitter account is private, but a GoFundMe campaign in Bogan’s name to cover her medical bills had raised nearly $3500 by noon Saturday.

Skow fled the scene on foot after the stabbing, starting a four-hour manhunt by authorities from Devine Police Department, Natalia Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol, with at least one helicopter unit, a K-9 unit and the Medina County Constable’s Office, according to KENS.

An anonymous citizen’s tip led to his capture near the Devine High School football field, where he was trying to blend in with a crowd.

“We all know each other,” Brown told KSAT. “I know who she is and I know who he is. We are all just a tight-knit community.”

Brown also said that the victim was a friend of Skow’s, but as of Saturday authorities had not released any possible motives for the stabbing. Devine is a town of approximately 4,500 people that sits about 20 miles southwest of San Antonio.

WOAI reported that Skow was also involved in a 2014 assault of a female teacher at his middle school.

He remained in the Medina County Jail on Saturday facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Miami-Dade judge Mindy Glazer ordered Nathaly Ramos to be held with no bond after cops say she stabbed her 2-year-old son Alphonse to death. CBS 4 News - WFOR

