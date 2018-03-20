Your info is vulnerable on Facebook. Here's how to control some of it.

Recent allegations that Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data to influence voters while consulting on President Trump’s 2016 campaign raises questions about who has access to your personal information.

The things people like and share on Facebook can be accessed by advertisers and others, but what personal information is released can be controlled.

The data can include a variety of things found on your profile: your name, birthday, religious preferences and even the places you go.

It’s information people don’t always realize they are making public to third-party apps they log into through Facebook.

To find and manage these permissions from a computer, click on the downward-pointing arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook page and go to Settings>Apps.

On mobile devices, click on the menu icon (three lines, bottom right corner on Apple devices, top right corner on Android). The next steps on Apple devices are Settings>Account Settings>Apps>Logged in with Facebook. On Android devices, the steps are Account Settings>Apps>Logged in with Facebook.

In the Logged in with Facebook section, you can remove apps you no longer use, or edit the information you wish to provide to the listed apps.

These steps help you control data permissions going forward – not the data you may have already allowed the apps to access. You can request apps remove any existing data they have on you by choosing the app where it appears in Logged in with Facebook and selecting Report App>I want to send my own message to the developer.

Also on the App Settings page, click on Apps Others Use to control personal information belonging to you that apps may be accessing by way of your Facebook friends.