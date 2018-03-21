Texas troopers help redirect traffic near the site of another explosion, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Emergency teams were responding to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.
Texas troopers help redirect traffic near the site of another explosion, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Emergency teams were responding to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jan Janner
Texas troopers help redirect traffic near the site of another explosion, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Emergency teams were responding to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jan Janner

National

Officer-involved shooting in Texas; unclear if bomb-related

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 05:21 AM

ROUND ROCK, Texas

Police in Texas say they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35.

There have been multiple reports of heavy police activity in the area.

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin since the first explosion on March 2. A 39-year old man was killed. A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate blasts on March 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Sunday, two men — ages 22 and 23 — were injured in a blast trigged by a tripwire. A worker at a FedEx distribution center was treated and released Tuesday morning after reporting ringing in her ears.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video