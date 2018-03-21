More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25. Emma Dumain McClatchy DC Bureau
Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25. Emma Dumain McClatchy DC Bureau

National

Bad Twitter, bad Twitter: Social media thinks a dog looks just like Ivanka Trump

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

March 21, 2018 07:37 AM

The current occupants of the White House are the first in many, many years not to have a First Dog in residence.

Should they ever decide to address/correct this situation, here, perhaps, is a strong candidate for the job.

Meet the dog that Twitter thinks looks like Ivanka Trump.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a long, patrician nose and even longer, silky blond hair pulled back into an Ivanka-style ponytail, this fetching canine has social media howling.

A few lone wolves think the dog looks more like Gwyneth Paltrow.

While anyone with a whit of social grace knows it is unkind to compare a woman to a dog, the dogs-that-look-like-celebrities game has been around for years.

And Trump isn't even the first in her family to be played.

Her "look-alike" appears to be a saluki, one of the world's oldest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club. They are slim but rugged dogs.

"The beauty of salukis has been a thing of wonder for thousands of years," notes the AKC. "They’re slim and leggy, but very strong and perfectly balanced, like a great athlete or dancer.

"Their large, oval-shaped eyes are warm and intelligent.

"Salukis are highly adaptable, able to live and work in any climate. They’re magnificent animals, but owning them comes with many special challenges."

Sit, Twitter, sit.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video