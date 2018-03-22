The entrance to Sean Heron’s Clovis, N.M., underground pad. The property owner, a local doctor, says he would rather help Heron than call police for trespassing.
The entrance to Sean Heron’s Clovis, N.M., underground pad. The property owner, a local doctor, says he would rather help Heron than call police for trespassing. KQRE Video screenshot
The entrance to Sean Heron’s Clovis, N.M., underground pad. The property owner, a local doctor, says he would rather help Heron than call police for trespassing. KQRE Video screenshot

National

Homeless man who dug out an underground pad says prairie dogs are ‘the best neighbors’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 22, 2018 03:55 PM

Sean Heron, 43, started digging in February 2017, with the purpose, he thought, of giving his gear some cover against the weather in Clovis, N.M.

He had recently lost his job and his home, reported the Eastern New Mexico News, and he kept digging for a month and a half, when his hole in the ground became big enough to give him and his gear shelter from the icy conditions.

By August he had finished what he now calls his home. What started as a hole in the ground is now Heron’s home in the ground.

His 8-foot-deep abode sits right near Potter Memorial Park and the Beachum Field ballparks, reported KQRE, but the City of Clovis can’t do anything about Heron’s squatting. That’s because he dug his home, which he enters with help from a rope tied to a nearby tree, on private property.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Clovis is a town of just under 40,000 residents that sits less than 10 miles from the Texas-New Mexico border.

The News reported that local physician Ali Ghaffari owns the property, and he doesn’t want to pursue trespassing charges. Heron was discovered by several locals who posted videos of his dwelling on social media recently, including the ones that tipped off media, and the police.

heron
Sean Heron, 43, was arrested for allegedly trespassing at an Allsup’s convenience store in September 2017.
Curry County Jail

“I really felt moved by it,” Ghaffari told the newspaper. “I’d really like to help him somehow. We have one of our fellow citizens living like that, there really should be something Clovis can do.”

In one of the videos, the person recording suggests that whoever is inside show off his underground home.

“No, go away,” a voice can be heard saying. Those videos appear to have been removed from social media.

Police discovered the tunnel on March 9 when they arrested Heron on an unrelated warrant from allegedly failing to appear on an unrelated misdemeanor trespassing charge that occurred in September 2017. He was released on March 12, after the arresting officer shined his flashlight down Heron’s front door three days earlier, according to Curry County Jail records.

Heron told the News he’s not looking for handouts and doesn’t plan to squat in the hole, complete with a sleeping bag and makeshift closet, long-term. He said prairie dogs are “the best neighbors you could ever have, if they like you. They’re my friends. They alert me when other people come around.”

Intricate homeless tunnel encampments were found all along the Santa Ana River trail system in California in November 2017, including one room where more than 1,000 bicycles were being stored, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In August 2016, police in Albany, Ore., found a cave system they believe was dug by homeless people as well, according to KGW. It was carved in the side of an embankment close to the Willamette River, and even featured sparse bathroom facilities.

Seattle has granted permits for three tent cities – temporary encampments of up to 100 homeless men, women and children that are designed to connect the residents with affordable housing options and social services. The camps operate under strict Ryan LillisThe Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video