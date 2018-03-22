Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

FILE – In this June 8, 2017, file pool photo, Ray Tensing listens to a prosecutor's opening statement during the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay some $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist. The school announced the settlement Thursday, March 22, 2018, of a union grievance brought on behalf of Tensing for his 2015 firing following his indictment on murder charges. The charges were dropped last year after two juries deadlocked. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File Cara Owsley