A Warrenton, Oregon, woman has been charged with animal abuse after police say she cooked and killed her Chihuahua in an oven and told police it was because her ex-boyfriend was inside it. Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office

Oregon woman cooked a Chihuahua, cops say. She said her ex-boyfriend was inside it.

By Jared Gilmour

March 22, 2018 05:18 PM

An Oregon woman has been arrested after police say she killed a 7-year-old Chihuahua by cooking it in the oven.

Police discovered the dead animal on the burner in the oven at the woman’s Warrenton, Ore., home on Tuesday, KOMO reports.

“The smell of burnt hair and flesh was still in the air,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the KWG. The dog’s body was taken to Clatsop County Animal Control for investigation, police said.

Noelle Georgia Moor, 28, was arrested and booked at the Clatsop County Jail Tuesday. She faces first-degree animal abuse charges in connection with the dog’s death, according to court records. The off-white male Chihuahua was named Bolt.

Police detained Moor at Columbia Memorial Hospital earlier this week, and she told authorities she had cooked the dog in the oven “because she thought an ex-boyfriend was inside the dog,” according to court records. The incident happened Monday, police said.

The investigation into the animal abuse began with a tip from someone close to Moor, according to court records.

Moor has been in and out of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare following several disturbances over the last month, the Daily Astorian reports.

Moor was arraigned Wednesday, and will return to court on March 28, according to court documents.

