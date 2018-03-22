Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory.
Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. York Dispatch via AP John A. Pavoncello
2 firefighters killed, 2 injured in building collapse

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 11:57 PM

YORK, Pa.

Two Pennsylvania firefighters have been killed and two others injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory, which had been heavily damaged in a fire.

York officials say 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony died Thursday at a hospital. Two other firefighters are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. The factory was being converted into residential units.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich called it "a tragic day in York's history."

York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

