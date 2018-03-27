Grandmother of slain Sacramento man calls for police changes

As Sequita Thompson, center, discusses the shooting of her grandson, Stephon Clark, Clark's brother, Ste' vonte Clark wipes a tear from her cheek during a news conference, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers a week ago who were responding to a call about a person smashing car windows. At right is attorney Ben Crump. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo