This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Rosendo Rodriguez III. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate known as the "suitcase killer" have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week for the slaying of a Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a suitcase dumped in the trash. Rodriguez III, of San Antonio, was condemned for the 2005 killing of 29-year-old Summer Baldwin, identified in court documents as a prostitute. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
Man who stuffed Lubbock woman's body into luggage set to die

By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press

March 27, 2018 01:06 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Attorneys for a condemned Texas inmate who became known as the "suitcase killer" are looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution for the slaying of a 29-year-old Lubbock woman whose battered, naked body was stuffed into a piece of luggage and tossed in the trash nearly 12 years ago.

Rosendo Rodriguez III, scheduled for lethal injection Tuesday evening, also confessed to killing a 16-year-old Lubbock girl and similarly disposing her body in a suitcase.

He'd be the fourth inmate executed this year in Texas, the nation's busiest death penalty state.

Workers at the Lubbock city landfill in September 2005 discovered the corpse of Summer Baldwin, described in court documents as a prostitute who was 10 weeks pregnant when she was raped and beaten.

