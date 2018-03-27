Man who stuffed Lubbock woman's body into luggage set to die

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Rosendo Rodriguez III. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate known as the "suitcase killer" have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week for the slaying of a Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a suitcase dumped in the trash. Rodriguez III, of San Antonio, was condemned for the 2005 killing of 29-year-old Summer Baldwin, identified in court documents as a prostitute. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)