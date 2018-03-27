10 Things to Know for Today

A limousine without car plates and bearing a gold color emblem on its side arrives amid heavy security at the train station in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The activity followed the arrival Monday of a train resembling one used by North Korea's previous leader, and a foreign guesthouse in Beijing had a heavy security presence overnight. Some media have speculated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was making a surprise visit to China. Ng Han Guan AP Photo