Dwayne Pressley rescued a 3-year-old child being attacked by a dog in a neighbor’s yard Wednesday in North Edwards, Calif.
‘It was a bloody mess.’ He saw a dog attacking a 3-year-old. He jumped between them

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 27, 2018 10:32 AM

Hanging out with friends in his California neighborhood, Dwayne Pressley heard a strange sound outside.

He and a friend went to investigate and discovered a horrifying sight, reported KGET. A 3-year-old boy had fallen from a window next door into a dog pen, where a dog described as a pit bull attacked him.

“I thought he was dead,” Pressley told the station. He jumped the fence into the dog pen and grabbed the child.

“You know he was cold and wet and so I put him inside my jacket, and I’m trying to hold him and trying to get out the gate at the same time,” Pressley told KBAK. “And the dog is coming at me, coming at me, going this way, going that way. So I’m trying to get help so I can get the kid out of the yard and protect myself at the same time. Oh man. Eternity. Like it would never, like it would never end.”

After rescuing the child, Pressley realized the toddler had been badly mauled.

“After I really looked at him, the child, it was like, ‘Oh no, please Lord, no, no, no, nu-uh,’ ” he told KBAK. “It was a bloody mess. It was a bloody mess.”

The boy suffered severe facial injuries in the attack at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, but is expected to survive, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told KERO. North Edwards, a town of about 1,000, lies near Edwards Air Force Base east of Bakersfield.

Deputies investigating the incident discovered the child’s mother, Samantha Meyers, had fallen asleep and did not realize her son had been attacked, authorities told KERO.

“During the course of the investigation, there was a lot of things in the house that were hazardous, not safe to be living in,” Sgt. Michael Dorkan of the Kern County Sheriff’s Department told KGET. “There was an 8-month-old that was at the house so child protective services responded and took the second child into custody.”

Meyers, 22, and Nathan Alvey, 25, were both arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, officials told KERO. They pleaded not guilty Friday and will return to court April 3.

About 4.5 million dog bites occur every year in the United States. Here are tips for being safe around man’s best friend. Produced by Nathaniel LevineThe Sacramento Bee

