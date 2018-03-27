Man said he had AK-47, grenade launcher for ‘classified’ mission, Massachusetts police say

Francho Bradley had an unusual explanation for the cache of weapons in his hotel room, police say.
Bradley — a 59-year-old who lived in Frisco, Texas — is accused of calling police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon and saying that he feared someone had just broken into his room at a Residence Inn there, according to a police report.
His surveillance footage of the room cut out, Bradley told police, and he worried a person was stealing the gun he had stored inside.
Police say Bradley claimed he was driving to the hotel and that he didn’t want anyone to steal his gun, which he merely hid in a living room drawer instead of locking up.
When officers arrived to the hotel, they found no evidence of a break-in — and more than just one weapon, police say. Instead, they said they found “several long guns” like an AR-15, a grenade launcher and an AK-47, after Bradley gave them permission to search through his room.
That’s not all: Officers also found tactical vests, laptop computers, 19 large-capacity gun magazines, smoke grenades and multiple rounds of ammunition, according to the police report, which read “it should be noted that five of the high capacity magazines were affixed to each other by a homemade case.”
“This was concerning because it allows an individual to shoot off all five magazines in a short amount of time.”
After their search, police say, they waited for Bradley to arrive. Once he did, the Texas man presented them with a license to carry a handgun in his home state — but “it is not reciprocal in Massachusetts and he is deemed unlicensed,” the police report read.
He also lacked any military or police identification that would enable him to legally carry the weapons, law enforcement alleges.
Instead, Bradley said he was carrying the weapons because he was working for a secret government agency on a secret mission dealing with a secret virus. He failed to provide officers with a person who could confirm his story, according to police, but did admit to owning a company called Ensyme Engineering.
“He stated that he couldn’t tell us (what agency he worked for),” the report says, “and that if we found out what he was doing, we would have to be writing reports for a long time, due to the fact it is classified.”
One officer alleges that while talking to Bradley in his hotel room, he noticed three parking tickets from three different days in Boston, where there had been protests for the “March for Our Lives” rally that same day.
Because of that, the officer wrote that “my suspicions grew that he may be surveilling an area.”
Officers began talking to Bradley’s common law wife, Adrianne Jennings, who allegedly told police that “we always bring the guns with us in case (Bradley) gets deployed.”
Jennings, who allegedly didn’t have a license to carry weapons, told police that she couldn’t tell officers anything else about what Bradley does. Police say they found paperwork and clothing belonging to Jennings right next to some of the weapons.
Police arrested Bradley and Jennings and gave them a litany of gun charges, including eight counts each of possession of a large-capacity firearm and another eight counts of improper storage of a firearm.
Both are held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Friday.
