Oklahoma snake hunter nabs 6-foot rattler but suffers heart attack 20 minutes later

Dennis Crow, 51, doesn’t mind putting himself in harm’s way for his hobby’s sake.
When you’re a snake hunter, danger comes with the rocky terrain.
“I promise you one thing,” Crow told McClatchy. “It’s a rush, and it will get your adrenaline going!”
But Saturday, the 6-foot rattler he caught in Apache, Okla., just north of the Wichita Mountains, was no match for Crow. In fact, in his five years hunting snakes, he’s never been bitten. It was his heart that nearly stopped him in his tracks this time around.
Crow suffered a heart attack 20 minutes after nabbing a 6-footer Saturday, when he and partners Steve Booker and Robert Lutonsky piled snake after snake into their bucket, in preparation for April’s Apache Rattlesnake Festival. He was three-fourths of the way up the face of the hill and a mile from his pickup at the time he first started having trouble breathing.
“As I was walking beside the rocks the grass was about eight inches tall. The snake never rattled,” Crow said. “He struck out at me on my snake boots, and both of his fangs were caught in my boot. I remember jumping, but didn’t get too excited. I just got my catcher and got him off my boot and then put him in my snake bucket. The breathing episode took place about 20 minutes later.”
He said he was unsure whether the adrenaline rush of catching the snake that nearly chewed through his boot contributed to his heart attack.
He said he could only walk about 10 paces at a time before he had to stop, breathe and pray, all the way to the pickup truck. He thought it was his lungs, though.
“I kept saying to myself, ‘God help me to get down from this mountain and let me see my wife and kids just one more time.’” Crow wrote in a Facebook post.
It wasn’t until after midnight Sunday that a doctor at Physicians’ Hospital in Anadarko was able to definitely tell Crow that he had suffered a heart attack.
“So things really started to move fast then,” Crow said. “ I was transported to the Oklahoma Heart Hospital at roughly 2:30 a.m. Sunday. I went into surgery Sunday at 7 a.m. Sunday to repair a blockage that was 99 percent blocked in my heart.”
Dennis said he should be healthy enough to attend this year’s Apache Rattlesnake Festival April 19-21, where vendors buy the rattlesnakes he and his partners catch, and then ship them overseas for meat production. Before the snakes ship, though, the buyer miles the venom from the snake, which is used in blood pressure medications.
Booker told McClatchy the pair actually caught one bigger than the cardiac critter Saturday, but because of Crow’s medical emergency, they didn’t have time for a photo-op with that one.
