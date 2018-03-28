Governor frees reporter arrested for using phone in Capitol

This photo provided by Sean Ewart shows New York Daily News reporter Ken Lovett being handcuffed and taken into custody by state police after a Senate sergeant-at-arms observed him speaking on his cellphone in the lobby, outside the Senate chambers in the state Capitol, Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Lovett was arrested Wednesday for violating a cellphone ban in the lobby of the New York state Senate, only to be quickly released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Sean Ewart via AP)