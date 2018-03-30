She was busted for driving a stolen vehicle — then took off in the cop car, Okla. police say

Police in Tulsa, Okla., pulled over Angie Frost early Friday morning after they say an officer confirmed that the license plate of the car she was driving belonged to a stolen vehicle.
It wasn’t the first time Frost had been picked up by Tulsa police for allegedly driving a stolen car. According to the Police Reporter, she was jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle on Dec. 19, 2017, too.
She may have developed a distaste for life on the inside, though, after that recent arrest.
Early Friday morning, the arresting officer sat Frost in the passenger seat of a Tulsa police cruiser while the officer arranged to have the stolen vehicle towed, according to KOTV.
Never miss a local story.
While the officer worked the case, Frost worked a little sleight of hand, according to KTUL. She slipped her handcuffs, moved into the driver’s seat of the cruiser, locked the doors and took off down South Memorial Drive, police say.
According to jail records, Frost has a relatively slight build, at 5 feet 3 inches, 135 pounds.
KOTV reported that she stopped at a Studio 6 Motel, got out of her second stolen vehicle of the night and ran. The motel was in the same block as the address listed for Frost on her Tulsa County Jail booking log.
Tulsa police tracked her down on foot and booked her into jail just before 3 a.m., according to KRMG. She faces charges of larceny from an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, escaping arrest, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, according to jail records.
Her first court date has been set for April 6, and the only bond listed was for the possession of a stolen vehicle charge, at $2,000.
Frost’s alleged caper in Tulsa follows another handcuff-slipping incident in Sumter County, S.C., on Dec. 28, when Mia Victoria Thompson, 21, allegedly stole multiple vehicles including a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
Before that, Toscha Sponsler, 33, led police in Lufkin, Texas, on a wild chase through the countryside in a Lufkin police SUV in September after slipping out of her handcuffs while being held under suspicion of shoplifting, even though she was placed in the back of that vehicle. The video shows Sponsler climbing through the window partition to the front seat after slipping her cuffs.
Comments