Burglars broke in and took his guns. But he had one pistol left, Tenn. police say

Brent Bishop’s wife was alone at her Nashville, Tennessee, home Wednesday night when two “strange” men suddenly broke through the back door, police say.
A scuffle broke out until one of the strangers struck her in the face with a hammer, she told WSMV, and she ran to safety at a neighbor’s house.
Moments later, 43-year-old Brent Bishop came home and found the back door open. He walked into the kitchen and was suddenly hit in the head with a blunt object before the two intruders forced him to unlock his gun safe, police say. The alleged robbers pulled out three long guns and a pistol and fled the house.
Bishop, suffering from a cracked skull, had no idea where his wife was and grabbed a pistol from another room, police say. He went outside to look for his wife but instead found the alleged robbers still on his property. He shot at them, fatally wounding 27-year-old Terry Adams Jr., according to a news release.
The other intruder dropped the bundle of guns and ran. Police are still looking for him, according to the Tennessean.
News of the burglary rattled one of Bishop’s neighbors, who told WSMV there are “a lot of kids in this neighborhood, a lot of older people too. It’s usually a quiet neighborhood. A lot of people run these streets in the morning. Every time I go to work, I pass them … A lot of good people around here. This is not something you expect at 8:30 at night on a Wednesday.”
Bishop is still in the hospital with a fractured skull, police say. The couple’s home had been burglarized before about a month ago, when a flat screen television had been stolen, police say.
Police said Adams was a suspect in that burglary and had multiple convictions on his record for auto burglary, felony theft, aggravated assault and attempted burglary. He was wanted for violating his probation after pleading guilty to other misdemeanor gun and drug charges in 2017, police say.
