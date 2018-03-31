Adam Matthew Hammond, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, obstruction and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Adam Matthew Hammond, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, obstruction and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Wichita Falls, Texas. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office
Adam Matthew Hammond, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, obstruction and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Wichita Falls, Texas. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office

National

She was leaving because her boyfriend molested their baby — then he beat her dog, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 31, 2018 02:16 PM

At first, Adam Matthew Hammond denied it.

Eventually, though, he admitted it, according to KFDX.

But when his girlfriend became irate and started packing to leave their home in Wichita Falls, Texas, police there say he flew into a frenzy, threatened to smash her head in, then beat one of her dogs nearly to death, the news station reported.

She was leaving because she says Hammond, 18, sexually molested their 8-month-old son early Tuesday morning in the same bed where she was lying, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hammond was arrested later that morning and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, obstruction and cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to jail records.

His bond has been set at $42,500.

The Times Record reported that Hammond told his girlfriend, who has not been identified, that “he couldn’t help himself” because “he has an attraction” to the infant and that he regrets having the baby and having to be near him, police say.

She discovered the alleged abuse that morning when she heard a “weird sound” coming from Hammond’s side of the bed, felt around in the dark and found that a sexual act was being performed on the infant, KFDX reported.

The affidavit says Hammond threatened to attack her and the police if she notified authorities of the abuse, to which he later admitted. When she began packing and called a friend to pick her up, Hammond went into the room where her dogs were, where she heard yelps and screams of pain.

The Times Record reported that one of her dogs had been repeatedly kicked and seriously injured, with bruising along much of its right side.

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Larry Nassar was sentenced Monday to a third prison term of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. Associated Press

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video