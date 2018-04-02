She threatened to torch friend’s home over $20 debt — then drove off ‘wasted,’ Ohio cops say

The two Ohio women were longtime friends, according to police. Maybe not after this incident, though.
Amber Legge, 32, was arrested in Huber Heights, Ohio, on Friday just after 3 a.m. when authorities caught her driving while intoxicated, according to a police report. And it was threats Legge allegedly made just moments earlier that alerted police to the suspected drunk driving.
Legge had showed up at the home of a friend that day, having lent the friend $20 a few weeks earlier, the friend told police. Legge parked outside the home, picked up the friend in her car and then demanded the woman repay the debt.
As Legge drove, the woman noticed Legge was “wasted,” she told police.
Never miss a local story.
Eventually Legge dropped the woman back off at her home and drove away – but not before accusing her friend of being a “dope friend,” threatening to burn down her friend’s house and threatening to beat her, the woman told police. Legge also threatened to call Children’s Services on the woman, according to police.
The woman’s mother also told police that she heard Legge threaten to burn down the house.
As Legge drove off, the woman Legge had allegedly threatened called police to report the suspected drunk driving.
Once officers saw the vehicle Legge was suspected to be driving and pulled her over, she told police she had been having some drinks but not too much. Police performed field sobriety tests, which showed Legge was under the influence, police said.
Legge’s eyes were bloodshot and she nearly handed the officer her credit card instead of her driver’s license during the traffic stop, according to the police report.
Legge was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence and aggravated menacing and then taken to the Montgomery County Jail, police said. Both offenses are misdemeanors.
Comments