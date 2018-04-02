FILE - This July 3, 2009, file photo shows Adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster's Country Bar in Delhi, La. In court filings Monday, April 2, 2018, President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sought to have Stormy Daniels' case heard by an arbitrator instead of a jury.
FILE - This July 3, 2009, file photo shows Adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster's Country Bar in Delhi, La. In court filings Monday, April 2, 2018, President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sought to have Stormy Daniels' case heard by an arbitrator instead of a jury. The News-Star via AP, File Arely D. Castillo
FILE - This July 3, 2009, file photo shows Adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster's Country Bar in Delhi, La. In court filings Monday, April 2, 2018, President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sought to have Stormy Daniels' case heard by an arbitrator instead of a jury. The News-Star via AP, File Arely D. Castillo

National

Trump seeks arbitration in Stormy Daniels case

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

April 02, 2018 09:13 PM

LOS ANGELES

President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to order private arbitration in a case brought by a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with him.

Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, filed papers in federal court in Los Angeles asking a judge to rule that Stormy Daniels' case involving a non-disclosure agreement must be heard by an arbitrator instead of a jury.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate the agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid as she tries to "set the record straight."

She's said she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and their relationship continued for about a year. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.

Trump's attorneys have argued that Daniels could owe about $20 million for violating the non-disclosure deal.

Daniels argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

In the Monday court filing, Cohen said Daniels had never raised any issues with the settlement agreement or suggested it was invalid or legally unenforceable before she filed her lawsuit last month.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said they would oppose the motion to have the case heard in private arbitration, "hidden from the American public."

"This is a democracy and this matter should be decided in an open court of law owned by the people. #sunlight," he tweeted.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video