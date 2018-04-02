Teen needed to wake up for church on Easter. His mother tased him, Arizona police say

An Arizona mother was arrested Sunday after police say she used a taser to wake up her 16-year-old for an Easter church service.
Sharron Dobbins, 40, told police in Phoenix that she “only sparked the taser to get the kids up for church on Easter,” according to court records obtained to KTVK. Dobbins denied actually using the contact taser on anyone.
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were also in the room of the apartment and witnessed the incident around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, police said. Police found the taser and impounded it as evidence.
Dobbins was arrested just after 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, shortly after the incident, according to a probable cause statement.
The victim “did not complain of any pain,” according to police, but did have two small bumps on his leg that he said were left by the taser.
Dobbins was booked on suspicion of child abuse and taken to jail, police said.
Dobbins appeared in court on Monday and told the judge that she has two children who are on probation, including the 16-year-old who was allegedly tased, CBS 5 reports.
“He has an ankle bracelet on,” Dobbins told the judge. “He’s under my custody and everything.”
Dobbins, who was ordered not to have contact with the child, told the judge she would find somewhere else for the child to live. She was released from jail following her court appearance.
