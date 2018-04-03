APNewsBreak: Woman says she reported 'cruel' treatment

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the scene of the fatal crash on the Mendocino coast near Mendocino, Calif., where the SUV carrying the Hart family off a cliff, killing all passengers. The SUV carrying the Hart family, from Woodland, Wash., accelerated straight off the scenic California cliff and authorities said the deadly wreck may have been intentional. The Oregonian via AP, File Kale Williams