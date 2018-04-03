Ex-Bolivian president loses civil suit involving 2003 unrest

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2003, file photo, Bolivian President Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada speaks during a news conference in Mexico City. A U.S. jury has found the former president of Bolivia and his defense minister responsible for government killings during 2003 unrest in a lawsuit filed by Bolivians whose family members were among the slain. The jury verdict came Tuesday, April 3, 2018, after a nearly three-week trial in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. AP Photo Marco Ugarte, File)