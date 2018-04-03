Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco.
YouTube shooting victims taken to San Francisco hospital named for Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

April 03, 2018 05:30 PM

Victims of a shooting at YouTube’s San Bruno, California, headquarters are being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, named for the Facebook founder.

Three patients had been taken to the San Francisco hospital following the incident, KRON reports.

Other patients were being transported to nearby Stanford Hospital, CNN reported.

San Francisco is just north of San Bruno, where the activer shooter situation began Tuesday afternoon. Reports flooded social media from inside and outside the headquarters, with YouTube employees and others describing the scene.

“Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk,” Vadim Lavrusik, a YouTube employee, wrote on Twitter. “Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

Lavrusik later wrote on Twitter that he was safe and was evacuated from the building.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $75 million to the hospital to help fund technology and equipment upgrades at the hospital, SFGate reports.

