National

Judge: Ranked-choice voting ready for Maine's June elections

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 10:39 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Superior Court judge is ordering Maine to implement ranked-choice voting for June primary elections.

Justice Michaela Murphy had expressed reservations about being asked to step in, but she ruled Wednesday that the Secretary of State's Office must move forward with implementing the will of state voters.

Ranked choice proponents asked the judge to intervene after Secretary of State Michael Dunlap announced that a legal technicality needs to be fixed to protect the state from litigation. Dunlap declined to comment shortly after the ruling Wednesday.

Any fix faces legislative hurdles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mainers approved the new voting concept in a statewide referendum in November 2016 but state lawmakers delayed its implementation. More than 62,000 petitions were collected to temporarily halt the legislative delay pending a second statewide vote June 12.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video