She dumped him for shooting at a car. He followed her after work — and shot at hers, Ohio cops say

Latrice Rose decided to dump her fiance, Cortez Young, on March 3, she told police, after the man fired at another car in a fit of road rage.
So Young decided to get some revenge, police say. Rose said her ex-fiance continued to badger her with texts and phone calls while she worked early Monday morning in Cleveland, Ohio, according to Cleveland.com. Young wanted to know if anyone was with Rose at the moment, she alleges, and then said that she had cheated on him in the past.
Rose left work with a coworker named Otis Morman Jr. at around 2 a.m., Cleveland.com reported, after the woman responded to Young’s text messages with the hopes of de-escalating the situation.
It didn’t work out that way. Instead, police say Young followed Rose as she left work and began to drive next to her. He allegedly threatened to kill Rose through his open passenger-side window and then fired bullets at her car, according to WKYC3. The gunfire struck Rose in the stomach.
Never miss a local story.
Rose tried to speed away from Young, WKYC3 reported, and called her sister to say she had been shot and was rushing to a nearby police station for help.
Then came the crash.
Erving Rogers, a witness, told News5 Cleveland about the chaotic scene.
"We heard a loud, loud noise; it sounded like somebody was losing control of the vehicle,” he said. “Then it was a lot of booms going on.”
Young rammed into the back of Rose’s car, she alleged to WKYC3, causing her vehicle to spin erratically and fling Morman out of the car and near a fenced yard. Police say the accident sent a baby seat, baby clothes and parts of the car flying throughout the street and into nearby yards.
Rogers said he rushed to help Rose, who “was tied in her seatbelt but she was all the way in the passenger seat so she was actually choking.” But the man told News5 Cleveland that he couldn’t help Morman because “he was broke up and he was unresponsive.”
Morman died at a nearby hospital, according to WKYC3, while Rose survived.
Morman’s uncle, Kenneth Scott, said in an interview with News5 Cleveland that “I'm going to miss him, but I know he's in good hands now.” He added that his nephew and Rose had a relationship outside of work.
"Him and this girl were actually dating," he said. "The guy, I guess her ex or whatever you want to call it, got so overwhelmed that he approached them both before and threatened them.
“But this time he did it again.”
Young — who Rose accused of threatening to kill her in the past — is still on the loose as police search for him, according to Cleveland.com. He was last seen in a white SUV and is 5-foot-10 and weighs 210 pounds.
Comments