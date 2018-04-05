National

Workers run for their lives as crane topples over in Florida

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 12:36 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

The collapse of a crane has sent construction workers running for their lives in a Florida city, nearly striking a man as it toppled over.

St. Petersburg Police Department said Thursday in a tweet with the video that no one was injured and that the construction site at the new police headquarters didn't suffer major damage.

A police video recorded by surveillance cameras shows the dramatic moment as the crane falls and misses a man trying to flee the construction site. Other workers are seen running away.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video