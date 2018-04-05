She set a device on the 7-Eleven counter — and told the clerk it was a bomb, Virginia cops say

A Virginia Beach woman walked into a local 7-Eleven around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and set a mysterious device down on the counter, authorities said.
Then Crystal Mostek, 33, allegedly told the clerk the device was a bomb and threatened to use it to blow up the store, Southside Daily reports.
Investigators found that the device wasn’t a bomb, WTKR reports.
Mostek was arrested the day after the 7-Eleven incident on charges of threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device, according to Virginia Beach Jail records. Mostek remains in custody at the jail.
During her Thursday arraignment, Mostek said she is not guilty of the charges against her, WTKR reports. Mostek’s attorney said in court that he is investigating whether or not his client needs mental health treatment.
Authorities have yet to put forward possible motives for the hoax, WVEC reports.
Mostek’s next court appearance is scheduled for June. She is being held at the jail without bond, according to jail records.
