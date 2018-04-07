County official stole $35,000 to pay ‘Mistress Cindy’ the dominatrix, Texas cops say

The second in command in the treasury office of the largest county in Texas has been accused of stealing $35,000 from a credit union that serves county employees in order to pay off a woman he says blackmailed him after they met on a sadomasochism website.
Gregory Wayne Lueb, 56, had been Harris County’s first assistant treasurer for the last three years, until he was fired Wednesday after a collections manager with Harris County Federal Credit Union accused Lueb of credit card fraud, according to KHOU.
He was arrested and charged with felony theft Thursday after authorities say he made a series of cash advances against a new line of credit, and payments from other people’s accounts to cover those cash advances, which then freed up the credit line to take even more cash, reported the Houston Chronicle. After all was said and done, he allegedly advanced himself and made phony repayments of $35,000 between August and December 2016.
With interest and fees, a total of $42,183.82 was owed on the account, according to KPRC.
It was all for someone Lueb called “Mistress Cindy,” the station reported. Lueb told investigators he met her via the sadomasochism website CollarSpace.com, where she repeatedly demanded he send her money online or face consequences.
“We don’t know if the dominatrix exists or not,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told the Chronicle. “The more salacious points are obvious in Mr. Lueb’s admissions, but whether they are true or not is really beside the point. We know he was stealing money from Harris County employees because it’s our money in the credit union.”
Lueb was released Friday afternoon on $1,000 bail, according to jail records. Harris County is the most populous county in Texas, home to Houston and 4.5 million residents.
“We are sounding the alarm,” Ogg said in a press conference. “Lueb had extraordinary access to the taxpayer dollars of every agency, and this case strongly suggests the need for an independent audit of every account he touched.”
Ogg told KTRK that Lueb had access to every single Harris County bank account, amounting to nearly $3 billion.
“Shocked and dismayed,” Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez told KTRK, describing Lueb as a husband, father and Boy Scouts leader. “He’s a gentleman that worked in our office and had access to quite a bit of county funds. It appears his personal life went off the rails.”
If convicted, Lueb faces up to two years in prison.
Comments