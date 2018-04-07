An Islamic nurse was stabbed in the arm early Thursday morning in Houston after a white man shouted slurs at her.
Texas nurse stabbed after assailant called her ‘raghead,’ ‘desert monkey,’ police say

By Matthew Martinez

April 07, 2018 12:01 PM

She was driving home from a late-night nursing shift at a Houston area hospital Thursday morning when her car was nearly side-swiped.

When the driver whose red SUV nearly collided with hers made a sudden U-turn along Huffmeister Road, the nurse, who wore a hijab, thought the driver wanted to make sure she was OK, according to a news release from the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic relations.

That’s when, she says, a white man in his 20s or early 30s, with tattoos on his arms and neck, got out of the SUV with a knife.

“Oh my God, it’s a raghead. It’s a [expletive] raghead,” he said, according to the release, before also calling her a “sand n-----” and a “desert monkey.”

She told Harris County sheriff’s deputies the man then began waving the knife at her after she tried to get back into her car. When she raised her arm to shield herself from the attack, she was cut on her arm.

The nurse’s scrubs were dotted with blood after she was stabbed in the arm.
The blade hit an artery in the nurse’s arm, according to CAIR.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing as a possible hate crime, according to its own news release.

The nurse has not been identified by law enforcement.

After blood began to pour from her arm, though, a passenger in the SUV persuaded the driver to get back into the vehicle, and the two drove away. She drove herself back to North Cypress Medical Center, where she works, to get the wound treated.

“We hope that anyone who has information about this potentially-deadly and apparently bias-motivated attack will immediately contact law enforcement authorities,” CAIR-Houston executive director Mustafaa Carroll said in the civil rights group’s release.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office described the alleged attacker as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with a thin build and dark hair, who wore a white t-shirt and dark colored pants the night of the attack. Both men in the red SUV were described as speaking with thick country accents.

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via StoryfulJason Boatright

