Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

FILE - This March 28, 2018, aerial file photo taken from Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone video, courtesy of Mendocino County, shows the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off Pacific Coast Highway 1, near Westport, Calif. On Saturday, April 7, 2018, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office said a body has been recovered in the vicinity where the SUV plunged off a cliff, killing the family of eight in March 2018. Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)