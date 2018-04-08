Advocates: School gun clubs teach discipline, not violence

In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a high school student sits at a gun range at the University of North Georgia, wearing a jacket with a school rifle team insignia. In the wake of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, some Americans are questioning whether school gun clubs are wise. But those who participate, say it teaches them discipline, patience and life skills. Lisa Marie Pane AP Photo