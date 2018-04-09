Male students played a ‘rape game’ for several years in a North Dakota school district, report finds

Students in a North Dakota school district have been playing a "rape game" for several years and school officials failed to respond sufficiently when told about it, an independent report has found.
The Forum newspaper in Fargo, N.D., obtained the results of the report Friday through a public records request.
The report details alleged student hazing and sexual misconduct among students in the Richland 44 School District in Colfax, N.D., dating back to 2015. The district hired the Minneapolis law firm of Langevin Lentz to investigate allegations and how school officials responded.
Though the law firm found no "consistent understanding" of what the "rape game" is, some people described it as sexual assault, sodomy or sexual harassment. Variations of it have been happening since the 2015-16 school year, the report concluded.
The "game" has happened in locker rooms, during physical education classes, in hotel rooms on field trips and during musical rehearsals, the 46-page report concluded. Early media reports said high school boys were assaulting middle school boys.
An assistant coach at the school, also a former student athlete in the district, reportedly told the law firm that another student athlete began something called "the rape game" several years ago.
It typically involved turning out the lights, usually in locker rooms, and students trying to stick their fingers or objects up one another's rears through their clothes, according to the report.
One student reported "screaming" when he was "trapped, chased and caught and assaulted" by other students on multiple occasions last fall during musical rehearsals. One student athlete considered transferring after he was held down by teammates while they penetrated him with their fingers, he alleged.
Two parents reported their children were restrained and poked in the rear through their clothes in a hotel room during a field trip this school year. One of those incidents allegedly involved a toothbrush.
The scandal has rocked the community since the beginning of the year. Parents are angry with the school district, with one another and at the media, some suggesting that the situation would get better with less publicity.
Some residents have lashed out at the "news media's continuous attacks" on the district and town of about 120, which bills itself as "the smallest North Dakota town with a public swimming pool."
"Some commented that 'boys will be boys' ... And others commented that 'this kind of stuff' is common and 'happens all over the country,'" the report states, according to The Forum.
"But no one we spoke to said or suggested that physical restraint, sexual assault, or unwanted touching is acceptable."
In February, an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation led to multiple counts of misdemeanor hazing and sexual assault, felonious restraint and felony terrorizing against five juveniles, the Wahpeton Daily News reported. The boys charged were referred to juvenile court.
“The investigation identified numbers of juvenile male victims in various grades,” the sheriff’s office said in a Feb. 15 statement. “No females were identified as victims or suspects in this investigation.”
Local media report that the jobs of three school officials have been affected and petition drives were launched to recall three school board members.
Superintendent Tim Godfrey, who has been on paid administrative since March 1, announced last week that he will resign at the end of the school year. High school principal Bruce Anderson will retire at the end of the school year and athletic director John Freeman has left the district with no details of his departure given.
According to meeting minutes, a school board committee met Sunday morning to discuss a search for a new superintendent and high school principal.
"Have mistakes been made? Yes," school board president Lisa Amundson wrote in an email to Valley News Live in Fargo on Saturday.
"Do we need to learn from them and make some changes to ensure we are better and that our kids are better and understand expectations? Most definitely.
"I also believe that people are genuinely good. I believe that every one of us in the Richland 44 community has the best interests of our kids at heart.
"We can't go back and change what has happened. What we can do is all show one another compassion and forgiveness and try to move forward and heal, together."
On Jan. 17, two parents confronted superintendent Godfrey, one saying their child came home with "holes in his underwear," the law firm's report says. It also found that at least two other incidents of sexual misconduct were reported to principal Anderson and a coach but were not investigated.
Godfrey, Anderson and Freeman claim in the report that they knew nothing about the "game" before Jan. 17, Valley News Live reported.
One parent reportedly told Anderson last fall that middle school students were poking one another in the butt after physical education class. The report says Anderson spoke with the students and teacher, but that the school district should have investigated further.
The day after the two parents confronted Godfrey in January, Anderson and Freeman reportedly met with male student athletes. They told the students such conduct could be considered sexual harassment.
They told the boys "we've been through this before" and Freeman allegedly said to the boys, "I told you to knock this off," the report says.
The law firm's report noted that a lack of supervision in locker rooms and of clear communication between school officials and parents "greatly affected everyone involved and significantly impacted the community."
It also concluded that the district's policy on hazing and bullying is not easily accessible or easy to understand, and that training is needed.
"The last several months in the Richland 44 School District have been some of the most difficult imaginable," Amundson said in her email to Valley News Live.
"Our community is divided. We see fear and sadness in our kids' faces and it makes us sad. More than anything they want to be kids and have fun with their friends and just be 'normal.'"
