He lowered his pants in the ER, Texas cops say. ‘Why you up in my business,’ he asked

A 5-year-old girl alerted her father to something strange in the lobby of a Texas hospital’s emergency room on Saturday, police say.
Andres Villarreal, 26, had pulled down his pants while staring at the girl from behind a receptionist’s desk, Austin police reported in an affidavit.
When the father confronted Villarreal, he discovered him masturbating behind the desk and asked him why, police wrote. “Why you up in my business,” Villarreal replied, before leaving the lobby.
An Austin police officer dispatched to South Austin Hospital at 6:30 p.m. local time Saturday also spoke to a woman who said Villarreal had earlier taken a seat across from her in the emergency room lobby and began asking her inappropriate questions, according to the affidavit. She ignored him, but when she looked back at him she saw he had pulled down his pants, police wrote.
The hospital security officer who had called 911 about Villarreal showed police a surveillance video of Villarreal speaking to the woman and standing behind the receptionist’s desk, although the camera angle prevented police from seeing whether his pants were down, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Villarreal on suspicion of indecent exposure. After his arrest, he continued making “offensive gestures” with his penis toward other patients in the waiting room, the affidavit reported. And when police took him to jail, an officer spotted Villarreal in a waiting area with his pants down again, police said.
