‘Let me get my heads,’ woman said while decapitated boyfriend was nearby, W.Va. cops say

Police say Roena Cheryl Mills was bloody, seemingly inebriated and carrying a knife in her pocket when she was arrested on April 1.
Officers found the 41-year-old from Lerona, West Virginia, after she emerged from the woods and refused to leave a house in the town, according to The Bluefield Daily Telegraph. At first, Mills told cops that she was bloody after cutting her finger, police say, before claiming that someone attacked her and threw her through a glass door.
A complaint from police also alleges that Mills, who was wearing a single bloody glove, would look “off into the distance” and talk to a man she referred to as “Daddy.” Mills was arrested after she gave a false name to an officer, police told the Telegraph, and a subsequent search found narcotics in her possession.
She was arrested — and cops say she screamed “you have to take me back and let me get my heads” while in the police car. Later that day, police say that officers found a beheaded man in his house not far away from where Mills was arrested, according to WVNS. Police say it was Bo White, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Mills.
There was a bloody glove in White’s house that matched the one Mills had on, police say, and White’s head was discovered in the woods. According to West Virginia Metro News, the 41-year-old now faces a charge of second-degree murder.
But there could be harsher charges in the future, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said.
“Even though she’s only been initially charged with second degree murder because there was some initial doubt about premeditation,” Sitler told West Virginia Metro News, “the grand jury could certainly indict her for first degree murder.”
But Sitler told the Telegraph that the exact sequence of events in White’s death is not yet known.
“We do not know if he was killed by the beheading or if he expired before that,” he said. “That determination will have to be made by the medical examiner.”
She is held at a local jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond, and is set to appear before the grand jury in June.
