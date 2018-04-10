Listen as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for the first time

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Tuesday before the U.S. Congress amid reports that a political firm with ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign improperly accessed data from millions of users on the social media platform.
It’s the first time that Zuckerberg will appear before Congress, according to CNN. He’s expected to answer questions about Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that obtained the information of millions of Facebook users without their knowledge.
It will be a two-day affair: The 33-year-old social media pioneer will first begin testifying before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., and then make a stop at the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
You can watch the hearing with the video link below.
Facebook estimates that up to 87 million people had their information compromised by Cambridge Analytica. But Christopher Wylie, a former employee of the firm, told CNN that the number “could be higher, absolutely.”
Zuckerberg is expected to support giving the government stricter control of online political advertisements, per McClatchy’s Washington Bureau. He wrote a Facebook status on April 6 supporting the Honest Ads Act, a bill from Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota that will force online ads to reveal where its funding came from.
“With important elections coming up in the US, Mexico, Brazil, India, Pakistan and more countries in the next year,” he wrote, “one of my top priorities for 2018 is making sure we support positive discourse and prevent interference in these elections.”
Sen. John Thune, Republican chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, told The Washington Post that “more than any one issue, I’m interested in Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the responsibility Facebook plans to take for what happens on its platform.”
Thune, from South Dakota, added that he wants to see how Facebook will “protect users’ data, and how it intends to proactively stop harmful conduct, instead of being forced to respond to it months or years later.”
But as noted by The Washington Post, some Republicans could be wary of grilling Zuckerberg too hard.
“After all, Cambridge Analytica worked for President Trump’s campaign. And Facebook’s control, or lack thereof, over fabricated news stories that may have boosted Trump in 2016 figures to be another major topic of discussion,” wrote The Washington Post’s Callum Borchers. “Republicans could be less inclined than Democrats to probe these subjects aggressively, fearing that the answers might add to some voters’ doubts about whether Trump won on his own.”
Facebook created a page that you can visit to check if your information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica.
Sixty-three percent of people say that their Facebook information is “unsafe, given to those you don’t choose,” according to a new survey from CBS News/YouGov. At least 60 percent of people said they have “not much/none” confidence in Facebook’s ability to either protect their personal data, prevent fake accounts or prevent disinformation.
Meanwhile, an Axios/Survey Monkey poll from March found a 28 point drop in those who had a favorable view of Facebook in October. That means just 48 percent of people had a positive opinion of the platform, while 43 percent were the opposite.
