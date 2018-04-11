Senior golf? Nebraska college team has 61-year-old freshman

In this April 5, 2018 photo, Bellevue University golf team member Don Byers stands with teammates during practice at the Platteview Golf Club in Bellevue, Neb. 61-year-old Byers is the oldest athlete in the NAIA since Alan Moore kicked an extra point for Faulkner University of Alabama when he was 61 in 2011. Nati Harnik AP Photo