A swarm of what a local beekeeper estimates at a million bees has infested an El Paso, Texas, home.
A swarm of what a local beekeeper estimates at a million bees has infested an El Paso, Texas, home. Wikimedia Commons
A swarm of what a local beekeeper estimates at a million bees has infested an El Paso, Texas, home. Wikimedia Commons

National

‘It was like a horror movie.’ Giant swarm of bees infests walls, attic of Texas home

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

April 11, 2018 02:35 PM

Elvia Murphy’s kitchen light also serves as a graveyard for hundreds of bees.

The El Paso, Texas, resident told KTBC the bees have made her attic and the inside of her walls their home for about three years, but now there are more of them than ever, and they’re more aggressive than ever.

A local beekeeper estimated that she and her husband now share their home with about a million “Africanized and European” hybrid bees that are 20 to 30 times more aggressive than run-of-the-mill honeybees, according to KFOX.

Murphy told KTBC the couple couldn’t afford to get rid of them all because the bees buzz inside their walls and within their roof. To get to the swarm, a contractor would have to open up holes in the walls and close them back up after the bees are removed.

“They don’t pay rent,” Murphy told the station. “Last year, they weren’t quite as aggressive as they are this year.”

The last time an extractor went out to the house, the bees became so aggressive that he could only remove a portion of one hive within the Murphys’ roof.

“It was like a horror movie — seeing this swarm of bees just coming out like a black cloud,” KFOX cameraman Rudy Reyes said after sustaining eight bee stings while capturing the beekeepers’ work. “Within seconds, I started getting stung by bees. I got two in the eye and in the head.”

Pyong Livingston, the beekeeper Reyes was filming, told the station his first choice would be to relocate the bees from the Murphys’ home, not kill them. Eight species of bees have been classified as endangered in the U.S. since September 2016, according to National Geographic.

Now the couple are concerned about the safety of children attending the school across the street from them.

The City of El Paso told KFOX that bees are not the city’s responsibility, though bee attacks and hospitalizations have become commonplace in the West Texas/New Mexico region. An 85-year-old Deming, New Mexico, woman was hospitalized in September 2017 after sustaining more than 100 bee stings outside her home, according to the Deming Headlight.

That was about four months after KTSM reported that an East El Paso woman was critically injured in a bee attack last May. In the summer of 2016, KVIA reported that an elderly couple in northeast El Paso were hospitalized after being covered in bees outside their home as well.

In 2011, the station also reported that firefighters had to spray foam to disperse a swarm of bees that had taken up residence in the historic Toltec building in downtown El Paso.

Bees are more active in the summer months. According to KFOX, beekeepers advise residents to leave immediately and call an expert if they encounter a large number of bees, especially in a residential area.

Patrick Gaudin, 52, relocates honeybees that have become a problem for people and calls himself the "Honeybee rescuer." Gaudin says present day agriculture is rough on bees, and has become a caretaker for them. Gaudin's website is https://www.save provided, edited by Tiffany TompkinsBradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video