Caught on video: 4 women fight in Chik-fil-A drive-thru

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 06:48 AM

ATLANTA

No one was seriously hurt in a fight involving four women in a Chik-fil-A drive-thru, but another customer who recorded the fracas says it really got crazy when one of them pointed a handgun at another's head.

The cellphone video shows the women leaving their cars at the drive-thru window Wednesday morning. Shouting leads to fists as 24-year-old Vonshay Redding jabs the gun at least a dozen times at the face of another woman, who ultimately slaps the weapon to the ground. Two others get involved, slapping and punching each other.

WSB-TV reports that two of the women involved later called Atlanta police, and Redding was charged with aggravated assault.

WXIA-TV reports that Honey Shaw, who recorded the scene, said she eventually got her breakfast.

