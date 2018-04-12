Flint resident JoJo Freeman wears the words Flint backwards on her face as eye black, as she loads onto the bus to protest at the state capitol on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in Flint. A group of more than 50 Flint residents joined to protest less than 24 hours after the closure of the city's last four water distribution sites on Tuesday.
Flint resident JoJo Freeman wears the words Flint backwards on her face as eye black, as she loads onto the bus to protest at the state capitol on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in Flint. A group of more than 50 Flint residents joined to protest less than 24 hours after the closure of the city's last four water distribution sites on Tuesday. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May
Flint water protesters invade state Capitol: 'Do your job'

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 08:33 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Noisy protesters angry at Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's decision to close the last four free bottled water sites in Flint converged on the state Capitol to demand better efforts to provide clean water.

More than 50 people invaded the House of Representatives when it was in session Wednesday, chanting: "Do your job. Open the pods." Capitol security officers evicted the protesters.

Flint has for years been dealing with a man-made, lead-tainted drinking water crisis that threatened the health of its residents. Snyder announced the closure of the final four distribution points last week, declaring the city's "water system is stable."

The protesters also condemned their representative, Democrat Sheldon Neeley, saying he should be voted out of office because he's not doing enough to fight for clean water in the city.

