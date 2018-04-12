‘Tell my mom that I love her': Dying teen calls police after getting trapped in van

A Cincinnati teen being crushed to death made his first 911 call just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
“I'm in desperate need of help,” he told the dispatcher in a recording obtained by the paper and other local outlets.
The teen, a sophomore at the private Seven Hills school in Cincinnati named Kyle Plush, called 911 several times and told dispatchers he was trapped in his van at Seven Hills.
“This is not a joke,” he said, according to WCPO. “I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills. ... Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead.”
Over the course of the call, Plush could be heard gasping and crying for help, and repeatedly trying to call Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, as he had been unable to use his hands, according to WLWT.
“I’m going to die here,” Plush said as the dispatcher repeatedly asked for an address or location, Fox 19 reported. “I probably don't have much time left. Tell my mom I love her if I die,” he said, according to the station.
Cincinnati Police responded to the school’s campus alongside Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies but they found nothing, reported WLWT. They tried calling the number back but it went rang to voicemail.
At 9 p.m., a family member found Plush’s body in the van, and police were dispatched again, WKRC reported, where an officer told the dispatcher they “had a run there earlier” and thought someone had been “playing pranks” when they couldn’t find the car.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarcho ruled the cause of death as an accidental “asphyxia caused by chest compression,” reported WCPO.
Video from the scene of a "child" found DOA in a vehicle in a parking lot at The Seven Hills School on Red Bank Rd in Madisonville, circumstances of the death are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/9t9CwQcDwM— Cincinnati News (@CinciNews) April 11, 2018
Neither the coroner nor police released information about what exactly caused Plush’s death or how long it took him to die, the Cincinatti Enquirer reported.
“This matter is very disturbing,” city manager Harry Black told the paper. “If there are deficiencies on the part of the 911 center operations, my mandate is to fix whatever needs to be fixed.”
Police have ordered a “full procedural and technical review” of the case, according to Fox 19.
In a press release, the Seven Hills School called Plush “a young man of keen intelligence, good humor, and great courage, and this whole community feels this loss very deeply,” according to WLWT.
Comments