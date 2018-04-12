Father-daughter facing incest charges found dead. Their baby is dead, too.

An infant found dead at a Knightdale home on Thursday morning is linked to the murder-suicide of the child's parents, who had an incestuous relationship, police say.
Police say they are investigating as a homicide the death of 7-month-old Bennett Pladl, who was found at 106 Earlston Court just before 9 a.m. Police responded to a welfare check at the home and discovered the baby. No one else was there, according to police.
Katie Rose Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Walter Pladl, 45, who was also the father of the baby.
Katie Pladl was killed in a double homicide Thursday in New Milford, Conn., along with her adoptive father, Anthony Fusco, 56. The victims had been shot, according to Knightdale police. Steven Pladl was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide in Dover, N.Y., according to police.
Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps, during a press conference Thursday afternoon said Steven Pladl was in the town as recently as Wednesday. He picked Bennett up from his mother, who had custody of the child, late that night.
Pladl's mother, who lives in Knightdale called 911 at about 9 a.m. Thursday and asked police to check on the child's well-being. The police chief would not disclose the cause of death or where Bennett was found.
"The child was found, alone," Capps said.
Steven Pladl apparently drove through the night to Connecticut. Capps said his department began receiving calls from members of Connecticut and New Yorrk law enforcement shortly after Bennett was found.
Northeast investigators concluded that Steven Pladl fatally shot his biological daughter who was the father of his son and her adoptive father. He then drove to Dover, NY and took his own life.
"This is not common in our community," Caps said during the press conference. "Unfortunately it is not uncommon in our society."
The Steven and Katie Pladl came to the attention of Knightdale police on Jan. 4., when a detective with the Henrico County, Va. Police notified the department about warrants involving incest delinquency of a minor.
Katie Pladl was born to Alyssa Yvonne Pladl and Steven Pladl on Jan. 29, 1998, adopted by a family out of state and legally renamed Katie Rose Fusco.
Two years ago, when Katie Pladl turned 18, she reached out to her biological parents through social media and "indicated a desire to get to know her birth parents," according to search warrants filed in Wake County shortly after Steven and Katie Pladl's arrest on Jan. 18, when they were both charged with being fugitives from justice in Virginia, where they were wanted on charges of incest with an adult, adultery and contributing to delinquency.
Steven and Alyssa Pladl had two other children, ages 6 and 11 at the time. Alyssa and Steven Pladl separated in November, 2016, but the estranged wife told polcie that a month before she moved out of the home, her husband would sleep on the floor of Katie Pladl's room.
