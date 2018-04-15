Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for Karl Ward, a former school superintendent recently accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate touching by several former students. Ward died years ago. But the airing of allegations against him has forced into the open what some in the fishing community of Haines say was once whispered about.

Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP)