A Facebook video shot on the highway by Stephanie Hopkins shows a tornado moving through Greensboro. Facebook/Stephanie Hopkins
A Facebook video shot on the highway by Stephanie Hopkins shows a tornado moving through Greensboro. Facebook/Stephanie Hopkins

National

'I literally thought we were going to die,' NC woman films close call with likely tornado

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

April 16, 2018 09:27 AM

A quick video of a Greensboro family's dangerous brush with a suspected tornado Sunday is racking up tens of thousands of views on Facebook.

Stephanie Hopkins says her husband, Shawn, was the first to point out the smoky-looking clouds as the couple drove on U.S. 29 near Gate City Boulevard. Hopkins said her three children, ages 2, 6, and 7, at first thought they were witnessing a "cool" but harmless storm cloud.

It wasn't until they came parallel to the mass of swirling debris that they realized it was a quickly forming funnel cloud, she said.

"I got the phone out and began recording and then we we realized it was a tornado I started freaking out," Hopkins told the Observer.

"I literally thought we were going to die. It was like a scene from a movie and my entire family was in the car ... There was a moment where we couldn’t see the road, but we kept driving trying to get away from the storm."

Her 15-second video has racked up 66,000 views as news outlets around the nation have reported on the violent storms that hit the region. She published it with the caption, "Lord keep us safe."

The National Weather Service had not yet made an official confirmation of tornado activity in the state early Monday. But it's believed at least one death may have been caused by a tornado in Greensboro. A motorist was killed when a tree fell on his car, media outlets report.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Greensboro were also damaged Sunday afternoon, as the suspected tornado raced from south to north along the city's east side, reported the Greensboro News & Record.

Hopkins says her parents and her husband's parents live in the area where the suspected tornado formed and both reported their homes sustained damage, she said. "But they made it out," Hopkins said.

Another tornado was reported north of Greensboro in the Monroeton community southwest of Reidsville.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to “numerous” calls about trees blown down by wind gusts onto houses and power lines.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 122

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Pause
Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance 85

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

How America's big and small counties differ 76

How America's big and small counties differ

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 309

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 92

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 103

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 50

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

View More Video